Eva Longoria Joins Anna Faris in ‘Overboard’ Remake

Eva Longoria has joined the cast of the “Overboard” remake at MGM, sources have confirmed.

The film stars Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez and is based on the 1987 romantic comedy starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

The remake will be co-directed and written by Rob Greenberg (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Bob Fisher (“We’re the Millers”). Ben Odell and Derbez will produce through their 3Pas Studios.

MGM partnered with Pantelion Films to co-produce, co-finance, and co-distribute the film, with Lionsgate handling domestic theatrical distribution. Production stars this May in Vancouver.

The original movie will be re-imagined with a reversal of the leading roles. The story will focus on a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families, portrayed by Derbez, who falls overboard off his yacht. He’s then convinced by Faris’ single, working-class mom that he’s her husband.

Longoria can currently be seen on the big screen in BH Tilt/Universal’s “Lowriders” opposite Demian Bichir. She also recently guest-starred Fox’s drama series “Empire”, which just wrapped its third season, and co-starred in the BBC/AcornTV miniseries “Decline and Fall.”

She is best known for playing Gabrielle in ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.”

Longoria is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.