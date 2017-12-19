European Film Promotion Names Berlinale-Bound Shooting Stars

CREDIT: Sommerhaus Filmproduktion / Anke Neugebauer

The 2018 European Shooting Stars have been unveiled ahead of being showcased at the upcoming Berlin Film Festival. The lineup of European acting talent, selected by a jury of industry experts and presented by European Film Promotion, includes Franz Rogowski, one of the stars of Germany’s “In Den Gangen” (“In the Aisles”), which was selected as a title for February’s Berlinale.

Rogowski (pictured) also counts Michael Haneke’s “Happy End” and Terrence Malick’s “Radegund” among his credits. Other selected Shooting Stars include Eili Harboe, who stars in Norway’s foreign-language Oscar entry, “Thelma.”

Talent in the 21st edition of the Shooting Stars program will take part in meetings and workshops in Berlin with filmmakers, casting directors, and producers. Four days of profile-raising culminates with each of the performers receiving the European Shooting Stars Award. EFP and Creative Europe support the program, which is designed to showcase the next generation of on-screen talent.

Other featured actors for 2018 include Matilda De Angelis, who starred in “Italian Race,” for which she earned two David di Donatello nominations, and Dutch actor Jonas Smulders, who has already received a Golden Calf Award for Best Actor for his role in 2015’s “We Will Never Be Royals.”

Georgia has its first European Shooting Star with  Irakli Kvirikadze, who starred in “Hostages,” while Luna Wedler, at 18, is Switzerland’s entry and the youngest of this year’s lineup.

Among the more experienced entrants is Réka Tenki from Hungary, who starred in last February’s Golden Bear winner, “On Body and Soul.” Belgian Matteo Simoni, known at home for comedy series “Safety First,” has been nominated for Best Actor at the Belgian Film Awards for his first leading role in the feature film “Marina,” and recently appeared in “Gangsta.” British actress, playwright, screenwriter and poet Michaela Coel is best known for her BAFTA-winning TV series “Chewing Gum.”

