European cinema admissions hit an estimated 1.27 billion in 2016, their highest levels in recent decades, according to early estimates from the European Audiovisual Observatory. E.U. member states accounted for a collective 994 million ticket sales, up 1.6% on 2015’s 978 million and the highest admissions recorded in the E.U. since 2004.

The public service body which gathers information on the audiovisual industry across Europe announced its initial estimates for cinema attendance across Europe in 2016 on Friday at the 67th Berlin Int’l Film Festival.

Universal’s “The Secret Life of Pets” was the biggest ticket seller across the E.U. for the year, according to the Observatory, although admissions for individual titles were not supplied in the report. This was followed by the Disney triumvirate of “Finding Dory,” “The Jungle Book” and “Zootopia.” Other top titles included “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Rogue One,” 2015 holdover “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Deadpool” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

The report shows that cinema attendance was up in 19 of the 24 E.U. markets for which provisional data was supplied during 2016. Amongst those markets seeing declines was the U.K. which saw ticket sales drop 2.1%, but still remains the second biggest market for cinema attendance amongst E.U. states with 168.3 million, behind France. The biggest year-on-year deficit was recorded in Germany where ticket sales fell by 18.1 million to 121.1 million, a drop of 13% against 2015.

France and Poland both saw ticket sales rise by 7.4 million in 2016, a year-on-year bump of 3.6% in France (212.7 million total admissions) and 16.6% in Poland (52.1 million total admissions). Spain saw a 7.5% rise with 103.3 million admissions, up 7.2 million from 2015. Italy was up 5.4% year-on-year with ticket sales hitting 112.5 million, 5.8 million more than 2015.

There were also record admissions seen in the Czech and Slovak Republics with growth up 20.6% and 23.4%, respectively, to 15.6 million and 5.7 million admissions.

Outside the E.U. member states Russia saw admissions hit 191 million, a much needed gain of 9.6% over 2015 following three years of stagnating admission levels, while Norway saw its highest ticket sales in 40 years at 13.1 million, a year-on-year rise of 9%. Turkey, however, saw its admissions down for a second consecutive year at 58.3 million, a drop of 3.6%. Norway on the other hand registered the highest cinema attendance in 40 years with admissions increasing by 9% to 13.1 million.

Eleven of the 24 E.U. markets considered showed local market share rising. France once again recorded the E.U.’s highest local market share at 35.3%, although this was slightly down on 2015’s 35.5%). Turkey retained the highest local market share across Europe as a whole at 53.4%, but like France this was down from 2015 (56.8%). Italy saw a major gain in local market share, hitting 28.7% compared to 21.4% in 2015, thanks largely to record-breaking comedy “Quo Vado?”

The report states it is too early to analyse the results by country of origin but concludes that for attendance to exceed the exceptionally strong results of 2015 must be due to the solid performance of a comparatively large number of U.S. studio titles, as opposed to a smaller number of dominating stand-out performers, as well as strong results for Italian, French, Polish and Czech films in their home markets.