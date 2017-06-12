Esai Morales Running for SAG-AFTRA President (EXCLUSIVE)

Esai Morales is running for the presidency of SAG-AFTRA as the head of the Membership First slate.

Morales, a national board member best known for his role in “NYPD Blue,” is running on a ticket with Jane Austin, who is seeking re-election to the secretary-treasurer slot as part of the slate. Morales ran for the presidency unsuccessfully with Austin four years ago against Ken Howard.

“I’ve thought about this long and hard,” Morales told Variety. “I think I can bring people together and that I’m a fair-minded person.”

Ballots for the national, Los Angeles, and New York elections will go out July 25 with an Aug. 24 deadline for receipt of ballots. Those contests will determine the president, secretary-treasurer, and most board members; an exec VP and seven other VPs will be elected at the SAG-AFTRA convention in October.

The deadline for submitting nomination petitions is June 23.

Stuntman Peter Antico announced his run for the two-year presidency in March. Current SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris was named by the national board in April 2016, to succeed the rest of Howard’s term after he died. Carteris has not yet indicated if she will seek the post.

The self-styled progressives in the Membership First faction ran Patricia Richardson as their presidential candidate in 2015.

Morales and Austin said that their campaign will not have any component to it that could be perceived as under-mining the SAG-AFTRA negotiators while they are bargaining on a successor deal to the master contract. Negotiations began several weeks ago under a press blackout. The current three-year deal expires on June 30.