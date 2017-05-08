Errol Flynn Biopic in the Works From ‘Highlander’ Director Russell Mulcahy

Production has begun in Australia on the action-adventure movie “In Like Flynn,” with Thomas Cocquerel starring as young Errol Flynn and Russell Mulcahy directing.

Producers are Joan LeSeur and Gary Ousdahl. Executive producers are Felipe A Dieppa and Luke Flynn — the grandson of Errol Flynn. Luke Flynn is also appearing in the film as an older Errol Flynn.

The story follows Flynn as a young man whose magnetism inspires a rag-tag team of friends to set sail on a thrilling adventure in search of elusive New Guinea gold. The screenplay is written by Corey Large, Steve Albert, Luke Flynn and Alexander Djamirze.

The film also stars Large, William Moseley, Clive Standen, Callan Mulvey, Isabel Lucas, Nathalie Kelly and features David Wenham and Dan Fogler.

Mulcahy’s directing credits include “Highlander,” “Resident Evil” and “The Shadow.” He’s also an executive producer and director on the TV series “Teen Wolf.”

Flynn was one of Hollywood’s top leading men in the 1930s and 1940s, staring with 1935’s “Captain Blood” and 1936’s “The Charge of the Light Brigade.”

“I want to bring Flynn’s unapologetic and uninhibited desire to experience a full adventurous and spectacular life to the screen,” said Mulcahy. “All while revealing his deeply rooted belief in himself and an ability to survive on charisma and bravado.”

Cocquerel’s recent credits include “Table 19,” “Billionaire Boys Club” and “The Tribes of Palos Verdes.”