Cannes: Eros International Expands Its China-India Co-Production Slate

Kabir Khan, director of Indian smash hit “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” is to shoot travel-related drama “Zookeeper” in the western Chinese city of Chengdu and in the panda-inhabited mountains in that region.

The movie is one of the latest additions to the expanding Chinese-Indian portion of the production slate of Trinity Pictures. Trinity is Indian film giant Eros Intl.’s two-year-old production arm aimed at big-budget franchises.

“Zookeeper” is to be co-produced with China Peacock Mountain and Chinese state-owned firm Huaxia Distribution. The screenplay has been approved by Chinese government censors ahead of a planned production start in 2018.

Director Khan is currently finishing off “Tubelight” with Indian superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. Slated to be released next month, it is expected to be one of the biggest Indian films this year.

Also on deck: Siddharth Anand is preparing an untitled action film in the style of “The Expendables” that will involve Indian, Chinese and American male leads.

Eros is making a multi-pronged move into production with labels including Viki Rajani’s NextGen Films and Colour Yellow Prods.

Other Trinity movies at more advanced stages include kid-oriented spy-superhero movie “Sniff,” directed by Amole Gupta and set for an Aug. 25 release, and “Elephant Man,” an elephant action film shot in Tamil and Hindi by Prabhu Solomon.