Erik Poppe’s ‘The King’s Choice’ Sweeps 8 Amanda Norwegian National Film Awards

HAUGESUND, Norway — Norwegian director Erik Poppe’s historical epic, ”The King’s Choice” (”Kongens nei”), was the Amanda jury’s clear favorite at this year’s awards. Nominated for a record 13 Amandas — Norway’s national film prizes — it snagged eight on Saturday night at Haugesund’s Scandic Maritim Hall. The kudos ceremony unspooled one day before the opening of the 45th Norwegian Intl. Film Festival in Haugesund, which runs through Aug. 25.

Norwegian actress (and singer) Pia Tjelta, who earlier on the day was honored with a stone at Haugesund’s walk of fame – the Haraldsgate – hosted the show, which was televised by Norwegian commercial broadcaster TV. A majority of Amanda winners went on stage to receive their statuettes.

“The King’s Choice” topped Norwegian box office charts last year, earning 713,276 admissions. It was named best Norwegian feature of 2016 by the Norwegian Film Critics. It is set in the time of Nazi Germany’s 1940 invasion of Norway when on April 8, King Haakon VII received a German “surrender or die” ultimatum. Starring Danish actor Jesper Christensen, Norwegian actor Anders Baasmo Christiansen, and Swedish actress Tuva Novotny, it describes the events during the three days, when the king, faced with a passive government and a Crown Prince ready for action, turned from a brave man into the people’s king.

The film won best Norwegian feature, supporting actor, original screenplay, production/stage design, VFX, musical score, editing, and sound design.

With the best actor award for “Handle with Care”, Kristoffer Joner received his third Amanda.

NORWAY’S 2017 AMANDA AWARDS

Best Norwegian feature:

”The King’s Choice” (”Kongens nei”) — Prods: Finn Gjerdrum, Stein B Kvae for Paradox. Dir: Erik Poppe.

Best children’s movie:

“In the Forest of Huckybucky” (“Dyrene i Hakkebakkeskogen”) — Prods: Ove Heiborg, Elisabeth Opdal, Eirik Smidesang Slåen for Qvisten Animasjon. Dir: Rasmus A Sivertsen

Best actress:

Ruby Dagnall, for “Rosemari” — Dir: Sara Johnsen

Best actor:

Kristoffer Joner, for “Handle with Care” (“Hjertestart”) — Dir: Arild Andresen).

Best supporting actress:

Sarah Francesca Brænne, for “The Rules for Everything” — Dir: Kim Hiorthøy

Best supporting actor:

Karl Markovics, for “The King’s Choice”

Best original screenplay:

Harald Rosenløw Eeg, Jan Trygve Røyneland, for “The King’s Choice”

Best cinematography:

Øystein Mamen, for “The Rules for Everything”

Best production/stage design:

Peter Bävman, for “The King’s Choice”

Best VFX:

Arne Kaupang, for “The King’s Choice”

Best musical score:

Johan Söderqvist, for “The King’s Choice”

Best editing:

Einar Egeland, for “The King’s Choice”

Best sound design:

Christian Schaanning, for “The King’s Choice”

Best short:

“My Sister” (“Min søster”) — Dir: Liv Joelle Barbosa Blad. Prod: Nina Maria Barbosa Blad, for Barbosa Blad Film

Best documentary:

“Nowhere to Hide” — Dir: Zaradasht Ahmed. Prod: Mette Cheng Munthe-Kaas, for Ten Thousand Images

Best international feature:

“Manchester by the Sea” — Dir: Kenneth Lonergan (U.S). Local distributor: United International Pictures (UIP).

The Golden Clapper:

Norwegian editor Inge-Lise Langfeldt

The people’s Amanda:

“Marcus & Martinus – sammen om drømmen” — Prods: Silje Buraas, Tom Marius Kittilsen for Fenomen TV Film & Scene. Dir: Daniel Fahre

Amanda Committee’s honorary prize:

Norwegian producer Axel Helgeland