Ephraim Lopez, Jean Smart Join William Shatner Comedy ‘Senior Moment’

Ephraim Lopez and Jean Smart have joined William Shatner in the romantic comedy “Senior Moment,” currently filming in Palm Springs, Calif., Variety has learned exclusively.

Christopher Lloyd, Katrina Bowden and Esai Morales are also in the cast. Giorgio Serafini is directing the movie from a screenplay by Kurt Brungardt and Christopher Momenee. Gina G. Goff is producing the film.

Shatner plays a retired Top Gun Navy pilot who used to test aircraft for NASA. After speeding around town in his vintage convertible hot rod with his best friend (played by Lloyd) in tow, he gets caught in a major crackdown to get dangerous senior drivers off the road, resulting in his car being impounded and his license revoked.

López is portraying the dog walking neighbor who tries his best to befriend the oblivious senior. Smart is playing the romantic interest in the movie.

López appeared in the Kevin Smith comedy “Cop Out,” starring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan, and starred in the short film, “The Rookie and the Runner.” He also appeared in the web series “Where the Bears Are.”

Smart stars in the FX series “Legion.” She won two Emmys for “Frasier” and another for “Samantha Who?” and was nominated for the FX series “Fargo.”

 

