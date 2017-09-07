eONe Lands Spec ‘The Revisionist’ From Michael Lloyd Green (EXCLUSIVE)

EOne has acquired the rights to the sci-fi thriller spec “The Revisionist” with Hutch Parker Entertainment on board to produce.

Michael Lloyd Green penned the script, which follows a loyal soldier who is sent back in time with a hit squad to take out an illusive insurgent — responsible for releasing a virus on the world. But when their mission is compromised, he’s forced to go against his own team in a sacrificial effort to turn the tides of history.

EOne will finance and produce the pic.

Green had cut his teeth as working below-the-line early on in his career, jumping from various jobs while shooting short films as a cinematographer. His first big break came with the short “The Wall,” which won several awards, followed by “After the Storm.”

He is currently developing several films under his production banner the Penguin Empire including “The Keep” and “Hammer.” He is repped by WME, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Jackoway, Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris and Klein.