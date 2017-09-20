eOne Opening Up in Germany, Preps ‘Entebbe’ Release

Entertainment One has brought on Benjamina Mirnik-Voges to open a German office and expand its film operations in the country. She joins from Universum Film where, as head of film, she acquired movies including “Hateful 8,” and “Lion.”

At eOne she takes the newly-created role of managing director, Germany, film, and will open a new Munich outpost for the independent studio. She will run the group’s theatrical business in the country. Christian Fritzsche will continue to lead the licensing of films in the German-speaking market, and will relocate from London to Munich.

Hijacking drama “Entebbe,” from Participant Media and Working Title Films, will be the first film eOne releases in Germany, under Mirnik-Voges’ leadership.

“The addition of Germany will be a major boost to our distribution profile on a pan-European basis and will support our creative partnerships worldwide,” said Alex Hamilton, eOne’s EMEA fillm boss, and to whom Mirnik-Voges will report.

“Over the last several years, I’ve watched the company rise to the top in each of its markets and I’m looking forward to the same success in Germany,” added the new recruit.