Grace Byers, who plays Lucious Lyon’s wife Anika on “Empire,” has joined Karl Urban and Sofia Vergara in the indie thriller “Bent.”

Andy Garcia also stars with Robert Moresco directing from a script he wrote.

Story follows a shamed and discredited narcotics detective who, upon his release from prison, makes plans to seek revenge on the accuser who framed him and killed his partner.

Byers will play a jazz singer and lounge owner who gets caught up in a police conspiracy. Ambi Entertainment is on board to finance and produce “Bent.” Moresco and David Guillod will also produce.

Production starts this month in Italy.

Byers can still be seen on “Empire,” which just had its spring premiere. She’s also married to “Empire” co-star Trai Byers, pictured above.

She is repped APA and Primary Wave Entertainment.