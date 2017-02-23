“Empire” actor Bryshere Gray is starring in the independent drama “Canal Street” with production starting in Chicago, Variety has learned exclusively.

The leading cast includes Yancey Arias, Lance Reddick, Katie Chang, “Bosch” star Jamie Hector and Kevin Quinn. Other cast members are Woody McClain, Harry Lennix, Jon Seda, Will Yun Lee, Michael Beach and Giovanni Watson.

Red Guerilla Entertainment is the film’s production company. “Canal Street” is directed, co-written and exec produced by Rhyan LaMarr, who filled the same roles for his 2016 film “Restored Me.”

Producers are Amir Windom, Adam Key, Charlie Mac, Chris Jamerson, Anita Luckett, Ronique Shaw and Reggie Hunter. Windom is a veteran recording executive who is supervising the music.

“Canal Street” is a story about the reasons for the deep-seated divisions within the city of Chicago and the city’s diversity, touching on themes of family, friendship, and forgiveness.

“‘Canal Street’ is a visual and emotional tour guide that will challenge your perspective through every character and ultimately inspire you to stop waiting on change to happen to you but rather through you,” said Kevin Mullins, who is exec producing.

The film’s other executive producers are Christopher Jennings, Dr. Eric Garnes, Arias and LaMarr.