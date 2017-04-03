“Brooklyn” star Emory Cohen is on board to co-star with Kiersey Clemons in Blumhouse Productions’ “Sweetheart,” the latest thriller from the team behind the upcoming supernatural suspense film “Sleight.”

JD Dillard will direct from a script he co-wrote with his “Sleight” writing partner Alex Theurer as well Alex Hyner. Dillard, Theurer, and Hyner will all produce along with Jason Blum and Bill Karesh.

As with all Blum pics, the logline is being kept under lock and key only to be described as a survival-horror pic. Details behind who Cohen is playing is also being kept under wraps.

Production is expected to start this month.

Cohen earned raved reviews for his role as Bradley Cooper’s son in “A Place Beyond the Pines” and has since had a nice run of roles that included another highly-touted role as Saoirse Ronan’s boyfriend in the Oscar nominated drama “Brooklyn.” He also recently starred as Homer in Netflix’s series “The OA.”

Cohen has come close to several high-profile gigs including the role of young Han Solo that eventually went to Alden Ehrenreich. He can be seen next in Netflix’s “War Machine” opposite Brad Pitt as well as the prison action pic “Shot Caller” starring Jon Bernthal and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

He is repped by CAA and Harvest Talent Management Group.