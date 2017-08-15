Netflix Comedy ‘Eggplant Emoji’ to Star Geraldine Viswanathan (EXCLUSIVE)

Australian actress Geraldine Viswanathan is in negotiations to star in the Netflix comedy “Eggplant Emoji,” sources tell Variety.

Netflix landed the spec by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider following a bidding war earlier this year.

Ben Stiller and Nicky Weinstock will produce the dark comedy via their Red Hour Films banner. Blake Anderson, Adam Devine, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck, the creators and stars of the Comedy Central show “Workaholics,” are also on board to produce.

In the vein of “Superbad,” the plot follows a teenager who accidentally cuts off his penis during a camping trip. He and his friends rush to save the appendage before it’s too late.

A finalist for Australians in Film’s prestigious Heath Ledger Scholarship, Viswanatha just wrapped filming on the Universal and Good Universe pic “The Pact” opposite Leslie Mann. She is repped by WME, 3Arts and Monica Keightley at Mollison Keightley Management in Australia.

Anderson, Devine, Holm and Newacheck are already in business with Netflix with “Game Over, Man!,” which Holm wrote the script for and Newacheck will direct. The group is producing the film with Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures and Scott Rudin Productions.

Red Hour, which had been tied to several studios such as New Line Cinema and 20th Century Fox, went the indie route a year ago and has set up several comedies and dramas at TV studios and networks. It also has a financing partnership with Bold Films.