‘Entourage’ Star Emmanuelle Chriqui to Star in Thriller ‘Hospitality’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmanuelle Chriqui has joined the cast of the crime thriller “Hospitality” opposite “True Blood” star Sam Trammell.

Chriqui plays Donna, a woman with a checkered past who must protect her son when a man brings trouble to her isolated bed and breakfast. JR Bourne (“Teen Wolf”), Jim Beaver (“Supernatural”), and Conner McVicker (“Vice Principals”) have also joined the cast.

The film is written and directed by David Guglielmo and Nick Chakwin (“No Way to Live”) and is produced by Howard Barish (“13th”) through his Kandoo Films production banner.

This film is the third in a slate of eight indie films being produced by Barish and Kandoo Films. Barish began this initiative last year to provide opportunities to emerging artists, up and coming directors, and passionate storytellers.

Chriqui was most recently seen in the Hulu series “Shut Eye” starring Jeffrey Donovan and can be seen next in “Super Troopers 2” which bows April 20, 2018. She is repped by Management 360 and Paradigm.

Barish is repped by Paradigm and Matthew Jacobs of Gray, Krauss, Sandler, Des Rochers, LLP.