Emma Watts has been promoted to vice chairman of to the role of Vice Chairman of Twentieth Century Fox Film and Twentieth Century Fox President of Production, the studio said Thursday.

Watts has been production president since 2007, but her future at the company was in question after

Stacey Snider took over as its sole chairman last summer. Watts had been a key ally of ousted studio chief Jim Gianopulos. There were mutterings that she did not get along with Snider, and bristled at her management style, but any differences appear to have been resolved.

Fox said her promotion was effective immediately. Watts is seen as having strong ties to the creative community, and played a key role in bringing several Fox hits, such as “Kingsman: Secret Service,” “Gone Girl,” and “Deadpool,” to the screen.

Watts will now oversee a restructured group that adds physical production, post production, visual effects and music to a portfolio that already included production, story, creative affairs and casting departments.

Fox Animation will continue to be led by President Vanessa Morrison, who will now co-report to Snider and Watts. Fox International Productions President Tomas Jegeus will now co-report to Watts and Andrew Cripps, the studio’s president of international distribution.

Fox Searchlight Pictures and Fox 2000, which is run by Elizabeth Gabler, will continue to report to Snider, as will the studio’s marketing, distribution and other departments.

“Emma’s work over the past 20 years speaks for itself – she’s simply the best in the industry,” said Snider in a statement. “On a personal level, I am thrilled to have her in this new role, one that not only enables us to work more closely together, but also expands her scope so we as a company can take full advantage of her talents as we tackle all the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Watts has been with Fox since 1997, following stints as a creative executive with Russell Simmons’ Def Jam Pictures and for Oliver Stone.