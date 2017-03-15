Emma Watson is pursuing legal action after dozens of her private photos were reportedly stolen and leaked online.

The “Beauty and the Beast” actress’ spokesman said the images aren’t nude photographs, but instead show the star trying on clothes.

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen,” her spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Variety, and original reported by BBC News. “They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

The statement was released after blog and social media posts claimed that naked images of the “Harry Potter” star had been published on an anonymous message board. The reports also alleged that other actresses, including Amanda Seyfried, appeared in additional photos that leaked online around the same time. Watson, a UN Women goodwill ambassador, was threatened in 2014 with a leak of nude photos after delivering a speech on gender equality.

The news follows controversy surrounding a Vanity Fair cover shoot in which Watson posed semi-topless. Critics accused her of acting against her feminist values by posing with her breasts partially exposed.

Two men — one from Pennsylvania and the other from Chicago — were recently sentenced in connection with the 2014 celebrity nude photo hack. Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, and Kate Upton were among the actresses who fell victim to the iCloud hack.

Watson, 26, can be seen this weekend as Belle in the Disney live-action remake of the animated classic “Beauty and the Beast.”

