Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” topped social media buzz last week as it generated nearly 130,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

Disney released a new behind-the-scenes clip on Valentines Day, Feb. 14. The live-action romance, starring Emma Watson, has produced a total of 987,000 new conversations on social media.

Bill Condon directed the adaptation, which also stars Dan Stevens as the Beast, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe.

Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” generated 101,000 new conversations last week as director Rian Johnson offered details on Feb. 15 about the movie, explaining that the story will resume from the end of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and disclosing a special celebration in April. On the same day, Jimmy Vee revealed that he had replaced Kenny Baker in the iconic role of the android R2-D2.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the eighth film in the main franchise, opens on Dec. 15.

Fox’s “Logan” generated 68,000 new conversations last week in the wake of its Feb. 17 screening at the Berlin Film Festival to stellar reviews. Starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, “Logan” opens March 3.

Universal’s “Kong: Skull Island” produced 24,000 news conversations after the studio released a new clip on Feb. 14, hinting at Godzilla tie-in. Legendary’s reboot of the King Kong franchise, starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson, opens March 10.

Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers” generated 21,000 new conversations last week for a cumulative total on 443,000. Based on the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” characters and story, the movie opens March 24.