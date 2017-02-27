Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” topped social media buzz last week as it generated 77,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

The live-action romance, starring Emma Watson, has produced a total of 1.07 million new conversations on social media. Disney is opening “Beauty and the Beast” on March 17.

The studio released a new clip of Watson singing “Belle” on Feb. 20, and aired a “Be Our Guest” teaser during the Oscars on Feb. 26.

Bill Condon directed the adaptation, which also stars Dan Stevens as the Beast, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe.

Universal’s “Fate of the Furious,” its eighth installment in the Furious franchise, generated 38,000 conversations last week as the studio released an international trailer on Feb. 24. “Fate of the Furious,” starring Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and franchise newcomer Charlize Theron, opens April 14.

Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” produced 31,000 new conversations, thanks to a trio of announcements. The studio released official images on Feb. 20, announced Rob Zombie would be added as a voiceover on Feb. 23, and revealed character images of Kurt Russell’s role as Ego on Feb. 25. The sequel opens May 5.

Fox’s “Logan” generated 26,000 new conversations last week in the wake of a released a clip on Feb. 24, and Patrick Stewart announcing this would be his last X-Men film. Starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, “Logan” opens March 3.

Warner Bros.’ “Kong: Skull Island” produced 20,000 new conversations. Legendary’s reboot of the King Kong franchise, starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson, opens March 10.

Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” generated 18,000 new conversations last week following release of a Star Wars celebration poster on Feb. 22. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the eighth film in the main franchise, opens on Dec. 15.