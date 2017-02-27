Emma Stone reached for the stars and grasped them on Sunday night.

She won the best actress Oscar for her performance as aspiring actress/dreamer Mia in the musical “La La Land.”

Stone had widely been considered the frontrunner after winning awards from the Screen Actors Guild, the British Academy, and at the Golden Globes. Her journey with the film in fact began with a prize, at the Venice Film Festival last August where “La La Land” first unspooled.

Stone recognized the “extraordinary” women in this category — Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, and Meryl Streep — saying that “it has been the greatest honor to stand alongside you.”

She also thanked her family members and colleagues.

“A moment like this is a huge confluence of luck and opportunity,” she said before thanking writer-director Damien Chazelle for the “special,” “once in a lifetime” project, as well as his faith and patience.

Stone then turned her attention to costar Ryan Gosling, who lost the best actor prize to Casey Affleck. “Thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and being the greatest partner on this crazy adventure,” she said.

“I still have a lot of growing and learning and work to do, and this guy is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey,” she said, referring to the Oscar statuette.

Last year’s best actor Oscar winner, Leonardo DiCaprio, handed the award to Stone, who was nominated for a best supporting actress Academy Award in 2015 for her role in “Birdman.”