“Mary Poppins” fans better get ready to gulp down those spoonfuls of sugar, because Disney has released a first look photo of Emily Blunt as the beloved all-flying, all-singing nanny in “Mary Poppins Returns.”

The photo shows Poppins from behind on a leafy London street, complete with hat, stylish blue and purple coat, and of course the mixed-patterned handbag. All that’s missing appears to Mary’s broomstick alternative, her signature parrot-topped black umbrella.

Although as fans of the super-nanny know, the umbrella could well be stashed away in her bottomless bag which in the original stored a large plant and an ornate lamp among other eclectic items. The role was originated by Julie Andrews.

Check out the photo below:





The latest version also boasts an all-star supporting cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack, a street lamplighter who could well be an updated version of Dick van Dyke’s lovable “chim chimney” sweep from the original, Meryl Streep as Poppins’ cousin Topsy, who wasn’t in the 1964 classic, and Colin Firth as William Weatherall Wilkins. Angela Lansbury will also appear.

The movie is set to reunite the director and producing team behind Disney’s hit musical “Into the Woods,” with Rob Marshall in the director’s chair and Marshall, John DeLuca and Marc Platt all down as producers.

The Mary Poppins sequel hits theaters Dec. 25, 2018.