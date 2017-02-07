Ellen Burstyn will make her directorial debut and star in the dark comedy “Bathing Flo.” Production is slated to start in New York in the spring.

QC Entertainment, Thruline Entertainment and actress Lauren Lake are producing with casting under way. Burstyn is also executive producing.

Inspired by a true story, the screenplay was written by Lake, based on an initial screenplay by Danny Brocklehurst and Danny Sherman. Lake will also co-star in “Bathing Flo.”

Along with Lake, the film will be produced by QC Entertainment’s Sean McKittrick and Ray Mansfield along with Thruline Entertainment’s Sherman. Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Shaun Redick will be executive producers. Erica Steinberg will serve in a producing capacity.

The film will begin sales at the upcoming European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival. It’s being co-represented for domestic film sales by ICM Partners and QC Entertainment, the recently formed partnership between McKittrick, Hamm, Mansfield and Redick.

“Bathing Flo” is the story of a man down on his luck when his path crosses with another man who is in a jam himself and offers the chance to housesit in exchange for free rent — without mentioning that he’s really looking for someone to watch over his eccentric mother. Comedy mixed with tragedy ensues as both reluctantly agree to share the apartment and subsequently learn invaluable life lessons.

In 1975, Burstyn became only the third woman in history to win both the Tony Award and the Academy Award in the same year for her work in Bernard Slade’s “Same Time, Next Year” on Broadway and in Martin Scorsese’s “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.” Burstyn won an Emmy in 2009 for a guest appearance in “Law & Order: SVU.”

“We’re incredibly excited and honored to be joining this fantastic team, both as producers and financiers, in working with a singular artist such as Ellen in making her feature directing debut,” said QC Principals McKittrick and Mansfield.

Burstyn is repped by ICM Partners, and Courtney Kivowitz of MGMT Management. Lake is repped by attorney Sean Marks. Brocklehurst is repped by UTA, United Agents, and Thruline Entertainment. Mansfield negotiated the deals on behalf of QC Entertainment.

Deadline Hollywood first reported Ellen Burstyn’s attachment to the film in 2014.