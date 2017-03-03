Elle Fanning’s transgender drama “3 Generations” has been set by The Weinstein Company for a May 5 release in New York and Los Angeles — 20 months after it was pulled from release.

“3 Generations” is also opening the Bentonville Film Festival on May 2 as part of its goal of showcasing films that champion women and diverse voices in media. It will expand nationwide shortly after the initial release.

The film was pulled by Harvey Weinstein from release without explanation on Sept. 15, 2015 — just three days before its scheduled release with the title “About Ray.”

The film had premiered three days earlier at the Toronto Film Festival, evoking a standing ovation and positive reviews with Variety‘s Andrew Barker calling it “a crowdpleaser.” The film was picked up the Cannes Film Festival four months earlier after buyers were shown a promo reel of the project, directed by Gaby Dellal, for a reported $6 million with a minimum 500-screen commitment.

Fanning plays a New York teenager seeking to transition from female to male. Naomi Watts portrays her mother, and Susan Sarandon is her lesbian grandmother. Producers are Big Beach’s Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf along with Dorothy Berwin. Big Beach also financed the film, which was originally titled “Three Generations.”

Dellal added footage to the film in the interim to bring more focus to all three women characters.

“I am thrilled to release our film ‘3 Generations,’ with the original title, into the world,” she said. “Harvey’s enthusiasm and support has allowed us to release this poignant film at a time when we all need to believe in our collective strength. Throughout making this film I have met loving families, fearless transgender youth and women who have fought for gender equality for decades. This film, both heart-warming and heart wrenching, is for them.”

Watts, who is also an executive producer, said, “This story loudly and bravely advocates for acceptance, both of others and of oneself. It’s a message we all believe in and are all incredibly proud to share this story with audiences, now more than ever.”

Geena Davis, who co-founded the Bentonville festival, said, “This festival was founded for the purpose of bringing films like ‘3 Generations’ to our audience. We are so thrilled that this year, of all years, we have the opportunity to highlight such a female driven film and such an important story as our Opening Night.”