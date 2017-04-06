Elisabeth Rohm and Tilky Jones have come on board the independent crime thriller “Gallatin 6,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film, which begins shooting this fall in Acton, Calif., centers on a high school student (played by Eric Unger) who sets out to prove his teacher is the one responsible for a series of murders in a sleepy town in Texas. Rohm will portray his mother and Jones has been cast as the teacher.

Alexander Garcia will direct from his own screenplay. The film is being produced by Garcia’s Multi-Valence Productions banner alongside Anne Stimac (“Ingrid Goes West”) and Kimberly Ray (“Open Marriage”). “Gallatin 6” also stars Cassidy Anne Schaffer, Daniel Pinder, and Daniela Bobadilla.

Rohm’s credits include “American Hustle,” “Joy,” and the series “Stalker.” She will be seen next in Joey King’s horror-thriller “Wish Upon,” which Broad Green opens on July 14. Jones’ credits include “Nashville” and “My Sister Is So Gay.”

Garcia is directing the dystopian fantasy “Skate God” this spring. That film is centered on a skater, portrayed by Luke Benward, who realizes that he’s the descendant of a Greek God.

Rohm is repped by APA and Zero Gravity Management.