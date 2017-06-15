Elizabeth Raposo Named Paramount President of Production

Paramount Pictures on Thursday appointed Elizabeth Raposo, a 12-year veteran of the studio, president of production.

Raposo will report to Marc Evans, Paramount’s Film Group president.

“Elizabeth is among the very best executives working in production today, with a depth of experience across every genre of live-action filmmaking,” Evans said in a statement. “I am very excited to see her take on this new role.”

Raposo, who joined Paramount as director of development in 2005, said in a statement, “It’s an honor to take on the role of president of production, and work alongside this terrific team.”

Over her tenure at Paramount, Raposo has overseen production on several of the studio’s franchise films, including “Mission: Impossible,” “Star Trek,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Before arriving at Paramount, she was director of development for Protozoa Pictures, a New York-based production company founded by director Darren Aronofsky.

Paramount has lagged its competitors at the box office, as well as developing new global franchises sought after by studios. Its top franchise is Michael Bay’s Transformers. The next installment, “Transformers: The Last Knight,” opens June 21. The studio will release its sixth “Mission: Impossible” with Tom Cruise next summer and is working with J.J. Abrams on a fourth film in the rebooted “Star Trek” series.

Raposo is the second executive promoted by Jim Gianopulos, Paramount’s new CEO, who was named chief executive in March. Veteran producer-director-executive, Brian Robbins, last week was named head of Paramount Players, a newly created film production division.

