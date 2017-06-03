Elizabeth McGovern, Patrick Fugit, Chris Parnell Starring in ‘A Name Without a Place’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Elizabeth McGovern, Patrick Fugit, Chris Parnell, Bryan Burton, and Charlotte Best are starring in Kenny Riches’ just-wrapped drama “A Name Without a Place,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Principal photography began in mid-April at the Sydonie Mansion in Mt. Dora, Fla., and included shooting in Miami and the Florida Keys. The production migrated to Los Angeles on May 12 and wrapped principal photography at the end of May in Marina Del Rey. UTA is repping the film for sales.

Producers are Anthony Pedone, Jesse Brown, and Ian Peterson. The film also stars Siddharth Dhananjay (“Patty Cake$”) and David Sullivan (“Flaked”).

The story is set in Miami Beach with Burton portraying a sheltered young man in a relationship with an aging movie star, played by McGovern. He lacks the drive to discover the world beyond until he suffers the loss of his twin brother — prompting him to retrace his brother’s travels to the Florida Keys, where he meets a young woman (played by Best) trying to find a ride to Miami. The two quickly find trouble and escape to a mysterious estate, where Fugit’s character lives and has discovered The Fountain of Youth.

McGovern, best known for playing Lady Grantham in “Downton Abbey,” is re-teaming with series creator Julian Fellowes on the period drama “The Chaperone” — PBS and Masterpiece’s first feature film. She recently wrapped “The Commuter” with Liam Neeson.

Fugit made his screen debut in 2000 in “Almost Famous” and most recently starred in the Cinemax series “Outcast,” created by Robert Kirkman. Parnell spent eight seasons as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 1998 to 2006, has credits on “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” and “21 Jump Street,” and recently wrapped “Life of the Party” with Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph. Burton had a recurring role on HBO’s “The Night Of” opposite John Turturro and is a series regular in Adult Swim’s “Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter with Jon Glasser.” Best’s credits include Australia’s “Puberty Blues” and “An American in Texas.”

Riches directed “The Strongest Man,” which premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival, and co-founded The David Ross Fetzer Foundation for Emerging Artists. He’s repped by UTA.