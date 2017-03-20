Elizabeth Marvel is joining Connie Britton, Ben Mendelsohn, Edie Falco, and Thomas Mann in Nicole Holofcener’s Netflix dramedy “The Land of Steady Habits.”

Marvel will portray Sophie, a friend of Mendelsohn and Falco’s characters, who’s troubled son befriends their son. Britton will play one of the female leads, following her departure from CMT’s “Nashville.”

“The Land of Steady Habits” is based on Ted Thompson’s novel. Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu are producing through their Likely Story production company.

Holofcener is directing “The Land of Steady Habits” from her own script, which follows a man in his 50s who experiences a midlife crisis and leaves his wife. When the character — played by Mendelsohn — realizes his mistake, he tries to redeem his personal and professional missteps. Britton will play a divorcee who develops a connection with Mendelsohn’s character.

Marvel is currently playing President-Elect Elizabeth Keane on Season 6 of “Homeland.” Her other recent TV credits include “House of Cards,” “Fargo,” and “Person of Interest.” She recently wrapped production on Noah Baumbach’s “Yeh Din Ka Kissa,” in which she stars opposite Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Dustin Hoffman.

Marvel is repped by Innovative Artists.