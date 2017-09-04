Elizabeth Kemp, Actress and Acting Coach, Dies at 65

Elizabeth Kemp, an actress and influential acting teacher, has died. She was 65.

Her death was “sudden,” according to Rosa Asor Morelli, an administrator of Kemp’s Hooligan Dreamers Facebook page, who announced her death. “Elizabeth is family to me and I know that her time here in Italy, and everywhere she’s been teaching, has always been a special mixture of powerful work, fun, experimenting, inspiration and unconditional love and support,” the tribute reads. Kemp’s cause of death was not announced.

Kemp started her career in the original production of “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” at the Actors Studio, where she would later teach. She went on to appear on Broadway in the play “Once in a Lifetime.”

Her film debut came in 1980 when she was cast in “He Knows You’re Alone,” opposite Caitlin O’Heaney and Tom Hanks. She also made several television appearances in shows including “L.A. Law” and “Law & Order.”

As a member and teacher at the Actors Studio, Kemp was responsible to instructing actors including Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. She recently worked with the two on the upcoming film “A Star Is Born.”

Hugh Jackman payed tribute to the late teacher on Twitter: “Elizabeth Kemp I celebrate your life and am profoundly grateful to have spent precious time with you,” he wrote.

Gaga replied to the tweet with a tribute of her own. “She loved you so much and talked about you and lit up when we worked. She helped me want to dream again and know it’s power,” she penned.