Elizabeth Debicki is in talks to co-star opposite Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo in the New Regency heist thriller “Widows,” directed by Steve McQueen.

“Moonlight” actor Andre Holland is also on board. “Gone Girl” screenwriter and novelist Gillian Flynn will write the script with McQueen.

Based on the 1983 British miniseries about a caper gone wrong, the story follows four armed robbers who are killed in a failed heist attempt, leaving their widows to finish the job. Debicki would play one of the widows.

The film will be produced by McQueen, and Iain Canning and Emile Sherman of See-Saw Films, who teamed with McQueen on “Shame” and also produced the best picture Oscar-winner “The King’s Speech.” Film4 is co-financing with New Regency.

The movie marks McQueen’s first feature since winning the best picture Academy Award for “12 Years a Slave” in 2014.

Debicki’s star has risen quickly since breaking out in “The Great Gatsby” as Tobey Maguire’s love interest. She followed that up with key roles in “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” “Macbeth,” and “Everest” and landed the female lead in AMC’s critically acclaimed limited series “The Night Manager.”

She can be seen next in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and the new untitled “Cloverfield” pic, a.k.a. “God Particle.” She was also recently seen on stage in London in “The Red Barn.”

She is repped by CAA and United Management.