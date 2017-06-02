‘Valerian’ Adds ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s’ Elizabeth Debicki in Voice-Over Role

Elizabeth Debicki will voice one of the characters in Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

Debicki’s casting is a last-minute addition as the film from STX Entertainment and EuropaCorp is set to hit theaters next month.

Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, Kris Wu, John Goodman, and Ethan Hawke round out the film’s core cast.

Besson will write and direct, while his wife, Virginie Besson-Silla, will produce.

“Valerian” is based on a graphic novel — set in the 28th Century, when humanity discovered how to time travel — which was created by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mezieres in 1967, and has since sold more than 10 million copies in 21 languages. In the comics, Valerian (DeHaan) and Laureline (Delevingne) are agents of the Spatio-Temporal Service, which protects the planets of the Terran Empire.

Debicki is currently filming Steve McQueen’s “Widows” opposite Viola Davis. She can be seen next in the new untitled “Cloverfield” movie, previously called “God Particle.” She also recently appeared on stage in London in “The Red Barn.”

Debicki is repped by CAA and United Management.