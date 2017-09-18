Elisabeth Moss to Star in Simon Curtis’ Abortion Drama ‘Call Jane’

Hot on the heels of her Emmy win for best actress in a drama series for her role in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Elisabeth Moss has found her first feature follow-up to the hit series with the abortion drama “Call Jane.”

“My Week With Marilyn” director Simon Curtis will helm the film.

Robbie Brenner is producing the indie along with Jeff Kwatinetz and Kevin McKeon of The Firm.

The movie — set in 1960s Chicago — focuses on the true story of an underground network of suburban women who secretly provide safe abortions for women before the landmark decision Roe v. Wade.

Moss will play the title character, a married woman who becomes pregnant unexpectedly and turns to the underground group of woman for help.

The screenplay, based on the true story of a 1960s movement called the “Jane Collective,” was written by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi.

Moss won two Emmys on Sunday night for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” one for acting and the other for producing the Hulu series. She also just starred in the new season of the Jane Campion limited series “Top of the Lake: China Girl,” and will be seen this fall in the Palme d’Or-winning film “The Square.”

Moss is repped at WME, Ribisi Entertainment, and Independent Talent Group in the UK.