Netflix Rounds Out Cast for Ben Stiller-Produced ‘Eggplant Emoji’

Daniel Doheny, Luke Spencer Roberts, Eduardo Franco, and Sadie Calvano have joined the cast of the Netflix comedy “Eggplant Emoji.”

They join Geraldine Viswanathan, who is in negotiations to star.

Netflix landed the spec by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider following a bidding war earlier this year.

Ben Stiller and Nicky Weinstock will produce the dark comedy via their Red Hour Films banner. Blake Anderson, Adam Devine, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck, the creators and stars of the Comedy Central show “Workaholics,” are also on board to produce.

In the vein of “Superbad,” the plot follows a teenager who accidentally cuts off his penis during a camping trip. He and his friends rush to save the appendage before it’s too late.

Doheny just wrapped production on the Netflix pic “Alex Strangelove” while Roberts was most recently seen in “Fear the Walking Dead.” Franco can be seen next on the Netflix series “American Vandal” and Calvano can currently be seen on the CBS series “Mom.”

Red Hour, which had been tied to several studios such as New Line Cinema and 20th Century Fox, went the indie route a year ago and has set up several comedies and dramas at TV studios and networks. It also has a financing partnership with Bold Films.