Edward Arentz, the managing director of Music Box Films, is leaving the art-house distribution company he co-founded with William Schopf nine years ago.

Arentz oversaw acquisition, marketing, and distribution at the boutique distribution label, which released nearly 100 titles in this period, including seven Academy Award nominees.

Music Box’s first success came with 2008’s “Tell No One,” based on Harlan Coben’s bestseller. Its other major titles include the original Swedish version of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” starring Noomi Rapace; Terence Davies’ “The Deep Blue Sea,” starring Rachel Weisz and Tom Hiddleston; Pawel Pawlikowski’s Oscar winner “Ida”; the Sundance audience award-winning documentary “Meru” from 2015; and the recent double Oscar nominee “A Man Called Ove.”

Arentz said, “It’s been a wonderful run with Music Box. We’ve had great success identifying and championing highly accomplished yet undervalued films, returned significant overages to our licensors, and I had the pleasure of working with a host of talented filmmakers and performers. It’s always hard to leave behind a winning team, but I’m drawn to new creative challenges and wish them well.”

William Schopf, president of Music Box Films, added, “It has been a pleasure working with Ed, and we at Music Box wish him the best in the next phase of his professional life.”