Angel Grace Worldwide Handling 'Griffin's Ghost' From Horror Director Eduardo Sánchez

Eduardo Sanchez Angel Grace Worldwide
Angel Grace Worldwide announced Saturday that it will be handling upcoming horror/psychological thriller “Griffin’s Ghost” from “The Blair Witch Project” co-director Eduardo Sánchez. AGW will be distributing the film from Nous Entertainment, and will be launching later this month at Cannes.

“Griffin’s Ghost” will follow Griffin Kidder and her husband as they move into a fixer-upper in the suburbs, only to discover it’s actually haunted. There is currently no cast attached, but casting is underway with a start date set for the fall. Pulitzer Prize-nominated Broadway playwrite Jack Zemen wrote the screenplay.

AGW head of sales and distribution Terese Linden Kohn spoke highly of director Sánchez in a press release. “We are thrilled to offer ‘Griffin’s Ghost’ to our buyers with Eduardo Sánchez at the helm, as he always delivers a unique experience for the genre fans,” boasted Kohn.

Sánchez’s most recent movie, the Bigfoot found-footage film “Exists,” won the audience award in the Midnighters section at SXSW 2014. He is currently attached to direct “Devil’s Night” for Blumhouse.

Nous Entertainment’s creative partner Adam Scherr is producing “Griffin’s Ghost.” Buffalo 8 and BondIt Media Capital partner Luke Taylor is set to executive produce. Ten percent of Nous Entertainment’s proceeds from “Griffin’s Ghost” will go toward directly supporting the work of emerging filmmakers and screenwriters through the Zeed Film Fund.

