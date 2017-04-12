New Regency is in talks to come on board Edgar Wright’s apocalyptic movie “Grasshopper Jungle.”

Wright annouced in 2014 that he would direct the film. At that point, the project was set up at Sony with Matt Tolmach and Nira Park producing, but the studio is no longer attached to the project. Netflix was also bidding for the movie rights.

Based on Andrew Smith’s young adult novel, the film will tell the story of a high school boy and his two friends who inadvertently cause a genetically-engineered plague that unleashes giant praying mantises that they must battle. Released in February of 2014, “Grasshopper Jungle,” was set in the fictional town of Ealing, Iowa, in which insects take over the world.

Scott Rosenberg wrote the script.

Wright’s directing credits include “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” and the upcoming “Baby Driver,” which stars Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and Kevin Spacey. The Sony movie premiered at South by Southwest in March and footage was shown later that month at CinemaCon, generating a positive response. “Baby Driver” hits theaters on June 28.

New Regency’s most recent productions include “The Revenant,” “Assassin’s Creed,” “Rules Don’t Apply,” and “A Cure for Wellness.”

Wright is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.