Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Star in Amazon Film ‘The Aeronauts’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eddie Redmayne
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne is in negotiations to star in Amazon Studios’ “The Aeronauts,” sources tell Variety.

“War & Peace’s” Tom Harper is attached to direct from a script by Jack Thorne.

The screenplay is based on the true story of balloon pilot Amelia Wren and scientist James Glaisher who, in 1862, embarked on an extraordinary journey to discover the secrets of the heavens. In the process, they flew higher in an open balloon than anyone had before or has since. They made breathtaking discoveries, but as they ascended to the highest points of the atmosphere, they were forced into an epic fight for survival.

Mandeville Films’ Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are producing the pic.

Amazon nabbed the spec last winter after a heated bidding war. It’s currently unknown when production will commence.

Redmayne, who won an Oscar for playing Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything,” is now the star of the “Harry Potter” spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” He is filming the sequel, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” which bows next November.

Redmayne is repped by CAA and United Agents.

Correction: An earlier version of this article erroneously reported Tom Hooper instead of Tom Harper as the director of “The Aeronauts.”

More Film

  • Eddie Redmayne

    Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Star in Amazon Film 'The Aeronauts' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne is in negotiations to star in Amazon Studios’ “The Aeronauts,” sources tell Variety. “War & Peace’s” Tom Harper is attached to direct from a script by Jack Thorne. The screenplay is based on the true story of balloon pilot Amelia Wren and scientist James Glaisher who, in 1862, embarked on an extraordinary […]

  • Les Arcs Film Festival

    Les Arcs' Work in Progress Sidebar Unveils Lineup

    Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne is in negotiations to star in Amazon Studios’ “The Aeronauts,” sources tell Variety. “War & Peace’s” Tom Harper is attached to direct from a script by Jack Thorne. The screenplay is based on the true story of balloon pilot Amelia Wren and scientist James Glaisher who, in 1862, embarked on an extraordinary […]

  • Advanced Imaging Society Honor Women Tech

    Advanced Imaging Society to Honor Women in Tech

    Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne is in negotiations to star in Amazon Studios’ “The Aeronauts,” sources tell Variety. “War & Peace’s” Tom Harper is attached to direct from a script by Jack Thorne. The screenplay is based on the true story of balloon pilot Amelia Wren and scientist James Glaisher who, in 1862, embarked on an extraordinary […]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Civil Suit Filed Against Harvey Weinstein in Britain

    Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne is in negotiations to star in Amazon Studios’ “The Aeronauts,” sources tell Variety. “War & Peace’s” Tom Harper is attached to direct from a script by Jack Thorne. The screenplay is based on the true story of balloon pilot Amelia Wren and scientist James Glaisher who, in 1862, embarked on an extraordinary […]

  • Salon Pictures Promotes Annabel Wigoder, Staffs

    Salon Pictures Promotes Annabel Wigoder, Staffs Up (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne is in negotiations to star in Amazon Studios’ “The Aeronauts,” sources tell Variety. “War & Peace’s” Tom Harper is attached to direct from a script by Jack Thorne. The screenplay is based on the true story of balloon pilot Amelia Wren and scientist James Glaisher who, in 1862, embarked on an extraordinary […]

  • Ventana Sur: 10 Points on the

    Ventana Sur: 10 Things About This Year’s Market

    Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne is in negotiations to star in Amazon Studios’ “The Aeronauts,” sources tell Variety. “War & Peace’s” Tom Harper is attached to direct from a script by Jack Thorne. The screenplay is based on the true story of balloon pilot Amelia Wren and scientist James Glaisher who, in 1862, embarked on an extraordinary […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad