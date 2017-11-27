Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Star in Amazon Film ‘The Aeronauts’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne is in negotiations to star in Amazon Studios’ “The Aeronauts,” sources tell Variety.

“War & Peace’s” Tom Harper is attached to direct from a script by Jack Thorne.

The screenplay is based on the true story of balloon pilot Amelia Wren and scientist James Glaisher who, in 1862, embarked on an extraordinary journey to discover the secrets of the heavens. In the process, they flew higher in an open balloon than anyone had before or has since. They made breathtaking discoveries, but as they ascended to the highest points of the atmosphere, they were forced into an epic fight for survival.

Mandeville Films’ Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are producing the pic.

Amazon nabbed the spec last winter after a heated bidding war. It’s currently unknown when production will commence.

Redmayne, who won an Oscar for playing Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything,” is now the star of the “Harry Potter” spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” He is filming the sequel, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” which bows next November.

Redmayne is repped by CAA and United Agents.

Correction: An earlier version of this article erroneously reported Tom Hooper instead of Tom Harper as the director of “The Aeronauts.”