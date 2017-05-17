Dylan Sellers Returns to The Weinstein Company as Production President

Dylan Sellers has returned to The Weinstein Company and resumed his previous role as president of U.S. production, acquisitions, and development — three years after leaving the post.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by TWC Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein and COO/President David Glasser. Sellers will operate out of the studio’s L.A. office, where he will oversee all film projects in development and acquisition titles, and continue building the studio’s slate.

As part of his new role, Sellers will also be involved in television production. Negeen Yazdi will continue as president of international production and acquisitions from the London office.

Sellers served as TWC president of production from 2011 to 2014 and oversaw “August: Osage County,” “St. Vincent,” and “Southpaw.” He was also involved in the acquisitions and development of upcoming TWC titles: “The Current War,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, and “Untouchable,” starring Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, and Nicole Kidman.

Prior to his time at TWC, Sellers was a senior production exec for Bob Shaye and Michael Lynn’s Unique Features. His producing credits include “Footloose,” “A Cinderella Story,” “Agent Cody Banks,” “The Replacements,” “The Paper,” and “Passenger 57.” Sellers is currently involved in the pre-production of Jim Sheridan’s “H Block,” starring Pierce Brosnan, Cillian Murphy, and Jamie Dornan.

“It’s always a great feeling to welcome our TWC alum back home,” Harvey Weinstein said. “At such an exciting time in film with so much innovation and creativity, Dylan’s exceptional sense of film and television fits seamlessly with the quality TWC is known for. Negeen has always done a brilliant job leading the team from London and we’re thrilled to have Dylan back as her partner. The strongest chapter of his TWC career is yet to come.”