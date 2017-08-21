‘American Assassin’ Red Band Trailer Shoots Movie to Lead Social Media Buzz

Dylan O’Brien’s “American Assassin” easily topped social media buzz last week with 59,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm ComScore and its PreAct service.

The activity was spurred by the studio holding a social promotion for fans to unlock the new poster online along with the release of a new red band trailer on Aug. 17. The cumulative number of new conversations for “American Assassin” has hit 245,000.

In the movie, Dylan O’Brien plays Mitch Rapp, a CIA recruit whose fiancee is killed in a terrorist attack moments after he’s proposed to her — motivating him to serve in a black ops mission aimed at stopping World War III in the Middle East. He’s trained by deep cover Cold War veteran Stan Hurley, played by Michael Keaton. The film opens on Sept. 15.

Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” produced 21,000 new conversations last week as the studio released an interview with Tessa Thompson on Aug. 14, an international trailer on Aug. 16, and new set images on Aug. 17. The tentpole has now generated more than 850,000 new conversations and is scheduled for release on Nov. 3.

“Hunt for the Wilderpeople” helmer Taika Waititi directed the third standalone “Thor” movie, which stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, and Anthony Hopkins.

Fox’s “Deadpool 2” generated nearly 16,000 new conversations after fans, cast, and crew alike came together in support of stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris after her fatal motorcycle stunt accident on Aug. 14. “Deadpool 2” opens on June 1.

Disney-LucasFilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” produced 15,000 new conversations as promotional toys unveiled on Aug. 14 hinted at plot details. The movie, which opens Dec. 15, has already generated 2.38 million new social media conversations.

New Line’s horror-thriller “It” generated 14,000 new conversations, fueled by opening a themed haunted house in Hollywood on Aug. 14 and releasing a VR experience trailer the next day. “It” has already been projected to break September box office records with $50 million on its launch on the Sept. 8-10 weekend.

See the full chart below: