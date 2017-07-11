‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Producer Dylan Clark Signs First Look Deal With Universal

Universal Pictures has signed longtime producer Dylan Clark and his newly formed Dylan Clark Productions to a first look deal.

Clark’s company will continue to develop and produce Universal titles, including “Scarface” and “Battlestar Galactica,” under this production agreement.

“Dylan is an experienced, hands-on producer, with strong relationships and proven success across many genres, including big franchise films,” said Universal Pictures president of production Peter Cramer. “He’s been an important member of the Universal family and we’re glad that he and his new company will call this studio their home for years to come.”

Exec VP Beau Bauman, who will oversee comedy development and production for the company, and VP of production Brian Williams, who will focus on finding properties to develop into action films, will continue with Dylan Clark Productions.

“I’ve been fortunate to make movies with so many talented people and during that time, the only place I have considered my true home was Universal,” Clark said. “The privilege of working with Ron, Jeff, Donna, Jimmy, and Peter on so many quality projects has been incredibly rewarding and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to be part of the whole Universal team.”

Clark is also developing “Bad Monkeys” starring Margot Robbie, “Space Race” from director Dan Trachtenberg, a film based on “Armada” from bestselling novelist Ernie Cline, and a movie adaptation of Microsoft’s popular third-person shooter video game franchise “Gears of War,” among others.

Clark is currently a producer on Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes,” which opens on Friday.