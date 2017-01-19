After announcing plans to make a “Shazam” movie with Dwayne Johnson attached to play the antagonist Black Adam, New Line and DC have now decided to expand the property with a second film.

New Line first announced the project in the fall of 2014 with Johnson on board to star and Darren Lemke set to pen the script. After a successful meeting with Johnson, the studio has decided to add a spinoff film to the universe that will focus on Johnson’s character.

Johnson and Hiram Garcia will produce both films.

The DC comics character Shazam, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, is the alter ego of a boy named Billy Batson. By saying the word “Shazam,” Batson can transform into a superhero. Black Adam is the main villain to Shazam, and is a character that Johnson has been eyeing for some time.

New Line has not named a writer or director for the spinoff.

Johnson is currently filming “Ballers” Season 3 and has his action comedy “Baywatch” bowing on Memorial Day Weekend. He is repped by WME and The Garcia Companies. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.