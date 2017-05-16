‘Baywatch’ Boasts Best Social Media Buzz Before Debut

Paramount’s action-comedy “Baywatch” generated the most social media buzz last week with nearly 45,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

The studio released a new red band trailer on May 10 and held its red carpet world premiere in Miami on May 13. “Baywatch” stars Dwayne Johnson as the leader of the elite Baywatch lifeguard squad, while Zac Efron portrays a washed-up pro athlete brought in for PR spin.

Paramount is opening “Baywatch” on May 25. The film has already generated more than 500,000 new conversations on social media.

Fox’s “Alien: Covenant” generated 34,000 new conversations last week as the studio scored $42 million from 34 territories ahead of its U.S. release on May 19. Directed by Ridley Scott, “Covenant” is a sequel to the 2012 film “Prometheus” and the sixth installment in the “Alien” film series with Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, and Demián Bichir starring.

Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” produced 29,000 new conversations last week thanks to the release of a full trailer on May 7, as well as Mother’s Day-themed featurettes and promotional menu items at Cold Stone and Datz. Warner Bros. used the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7 to premiere a new trailer for “Wonder Woman” with sweeping, epic action shots.

“Wonder Woman,” starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine with Patty Jenkins directing is set during World War I and opens on June 2.

Warner’s sequel “Blade Runner 2049” saw nearly 28,000 new conversations after it debuted a new trailer followed by a Q&A with Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, and Denis Villeneuve via Facebook Live on May 8.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” generated 21,000 new conversations last week in the wake of releasing new images on May 12. The sixth “Spider-Man” movie stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, a high-schooler dealing with villains such as Michael Keaton’s Vulture.

“Homecoming” has generated more than 1.64 million new conversations and opens July 7.