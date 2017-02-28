P.J. Byrne has joined Dwayne Johnson in New Line’s video game adaptation “Rampage.”

The movie reunites Johnson with his “San Andreas” team of director Brad Peyton and producer Beau Flynn. In the film, a gorilla, crocodile, and wolf destroy North American cities and landmarks.

The writers include Ryan Engle, who penned the original draft, Adam Sztykiel, Carlton Cuse, and Ryan Condal.

Johnson will play a zoologist and Byrne will portray a scientist. Naomie Harris, Joe Manganiello, Marley Shelton, and Breanne Hill also star.

Producers are Flynn of Flynn Picture Company, John Rickard of Wrigley Pictures, and Hiram Garcia of Johnson’s own Seven Bucks Productions. Peyton is also producing through his ASAP Entertainment banner. Johnson and Dany Garcia are executive producing, along with Marcus Viscidi and Jeff Fierson. Wendy Jacobson will co-produce on behalf of Flynn Picture.

New Line will release “Rampage” on April 20, 2018.

Byrne is currently starring in HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and will next be seen in Showtime’s upcoming comedy series “I’m Dying Up Here.” He appeared in “Wolf of Wall Street” as Nicky “Rugrat” Koskoff and in Joel Edgerton’s thriller “The Gift.”

He’s repped by Greene & Associates, Mosaic, and Peikoff Mahan Law Office. The news was first reported by The Tracking Board.