Tim Burton’s Live-Action ‘Dumbo’ Lifts Off to March 2019 Release

Dumbo” still has a ways to go before its cleared for take off, but at least now we know the final destination. Disney has confirmed Tim Burton’s live-action adaptation of the 1941 animated classic will fly into theaters March 29, 2019.

“Dumbo” was just one of Disney’s many attractions at the D23 Expo on Saturday. While Burton was not present at the convention, the director did send in a video message from inside the real life train-car utilized in the original film. He used the clip to confirm that production has officially begun on his reimagining of the high-flying elephant adventure.

Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Danny DeVito, and Michael Keaton are now confirmed to star opposite newcomers Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins in their first film roles. Roshan Seth, DeObia Oparei, Sharon Rooney, and Douglas Reith also star. Will Smith was circling the lead role in “Dumbo,” but walked away from a deal due to scheduling conflicts. He has since been cast as Genie in Guy Ritchie’s live-action version of “Aladdin.”

Ehren Kruger — who wrote the middle three “Transformers” movies — penned the script, with Katterli Frauenfelder, Derek Frey, Justin Springer, and Kruger producing. Nigel Gostelow is exec producing.

The original story followed an ostracized baby circus elephant who strives to achieve his full potential. Burton’s movie will include both live-action and animated elements. The entirety of 2019’s “Dumbo” will be filmed in England.

The Disney classic won an Academy Award for best musical score, and was also nominated for best original song for “Baby Mine.”

