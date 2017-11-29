Athletes Drew Brees, Tony Parker, Derrick Brooks, Michael Finley Become Partners in Argent Pictures

NFL quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints, NBA point guard Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs, retired NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks, and former NBA player Michael Finley have become partners in Argent Pictures.

The Los Angeles-based film production and financing outfit, founded by Jill Ahrens, Ryan Ahrens, and Ben Renzo, announced the partnership with the athletes on Thursday.

Argent has been involved with “American Made” starring Tom Cruise, Nate Parker’s “The Birth of a Nation,” Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge” — for which Argent funded the P&A — the documentaries “Gleason” and “Chasing Coral,” “Meet the Blacks,” and the crime drama “LUV” starring Common.

Their upcoming movie collaborations include the action/thriller “Nomis” starring Alexandra Daddario, Henry Cavill, and Ben Kingsley; Rob Reiner’s drama “Shock & Awe” starring Jessica Biel and Woody Harrelson; the next two installments of Sylvester Stallone’s “Escape Plan” franchise; and “First to Do It” — a documentary about the first African American professional basketball player, Earl Lloyd. Argent Pictures most recently optioned the remake rights to “The Good Time Girls.”

“What attracted me to Argent is that it is a company that puts material first, and will develop and explore original and unique themes and subject matters that can be fully exploited,” Brooks said. “We have collectively developed a solid business strategy encompassing a diverse portfolio of projects, which I am very excited to help get off the ground and shepherd.”

Brooks is a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, spending his entire with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brooks’ production company, Hit 55 Ventures, made its film-financing debut in 2015 with “Birth of a Nation.”

Brees is a quarterback for the New Orleans Saints and served as a producer on the documentary “Gleason” about the titular former Saints player, Steve Gleason. Finley started his own film production company, called Follow Through Productions, and was an executive producer of “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” and “The Benefactor” starring Richard Gere.

Parker began producing and financing films in 2015 and served as an executive producer for the independent comedies “Meet the Blacks” and “Amateur Night.”