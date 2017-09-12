Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig Decide to Go Miniature in ‘Downsizing’ Trailer (Watch)

Downsizing Trailer
Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig make a bold decision in the official trailer for “Downsizing.”

The footage introduces a world where humans are given the option to shrink in size. The reasons for getting the procedure are both environmental and economic. For one, it proposes a solution to over-population.

“Downsizing is about saving yourself,” a tiny Jason Sudeikis explains to a regular sized Matt Damon. “We live like kings. We’ve got the best houses, the best restaurants. Cheesecake Factory? We’ve got three of them.”

In the trailer, Paul (Damon) and his wife Audrey (Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives and move to a new downsized community.

Along with Damon and Wiig, the cast includes Christoph Waltz, Alec Baldwin, Neil Patrick Harris, Sudeikis, Laura Dern, and Bruce Willis.

In his review for Variety when the movie kicked off the Venice Film Festival to raves, critic Owen Gleiberman called the movie “a ticklish and resonant crowd-pleaser for grown-ups.” Days later, when it screened at the Telluride Film Festival, “Downsizing” received a more divided response.

The sci-fi comedy drama comes from director Alexander Payne, who has been nominated for six Academy Awards, and scored two wins for adapted screenplay.

Paramount Pictures set a North American release on Dec. 22.

Watch the trailer for “Downsizing” below:

