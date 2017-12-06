‘Downsizing’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Downsizing.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi comedy-drama had an estimated media value of $5.85 million through Sunday for 340 national ad airings across 21 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ABC and Fox, and during programming such as NFL Football, The Walking Dead and This Is Us.

“Downsizing” also had the best iSpot Attention Index (117) in the ranking, getting 17% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Just behind “Downsizing” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Pitch Perfect 3,” which saw 591 national ad airings across 27 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.1 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Father Figures” (EMV: $4.06 million), Columbia Pictures’ “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” ($4 million) and Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” ($3.48 million) round out the chart.