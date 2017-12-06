‘Downsizing’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Downsizing.”
Ads placed for the sci-fi comedy-drama had an estimated media value of $5.85 million through Sunday for 340 national ad airings across 21 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ABC and Fox, and during programming such as NFL Football, The Walking Dead and This Is Us.
“Downsizing” also had the best iSpot Attention Index (117) in the ranking, getting 17% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Just behind “Downsizing” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Pitch Perfect 3,” which saw 591 national ad airings across 27 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.1 million.
TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Father Figures” (EMV: $4.06 million), Columbia Pictures’ “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” ($4 million) and Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” ($3.48 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$5.85M – Downsizing
$5.1M – Pitch Perfect 3
$4.06M – Father Figures
$4M – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
$3.48M – The Greatest Showman
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 11/27/2017 and 12/03/2017.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than seven million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.