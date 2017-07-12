Douglas Hansen Named Independent Overseer at Scandal-Plagued Red Granite

Senior Media Writer @GeneMaddaus
Douglas Hansen Named Financial Overseer of

Veteran producer Douglas Hansen has been appointed to oversee financial affairs at Red Granite Pictures, as the company seeks to disentangle itself from a massive corruption case.

Hansen, former president and COO of Endgame Entertainment, will be tasked with inspecting the company’s books, monitoring transactions, and supporting the post-production and distribution of Red Granite’s next release, “Papillon.”

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Red Granite used funds stolen from a Malaysian development fund to produce “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Daddy’s Home,” and “Dumb and Dumber To.” The government has been seeking to seize Red Granite’s portion of the proceeds of the films as one part of a much broader, multibillion-dollar effort to recover funds on behalf of the Malaysian people.

Red Granite has been seeking to settle the case, and hopes that Hansen’s appointment will speed that process along.

“As ongoing, productive settlement discussions continue, Red Granite’s management team will be working alongside Mr. Hansen and cooperating fully with the Justice Department to facilitate a resolution of this case so it can put the matter behind it,” the company said in a statement. “Post-production work on Red Granite’s upcoming release ‘Papillon’ remains unaffected and on schedule to prepare the film for distribution. The company’s other business operations continue unimpeded.”

Hansen is best known for executive producing films such as “Snowden,” “Looper,” and “Jobs.” The appointment will last for at least 30 days, and comes at Red Granite’s expense.

Federal prosecutors concurred in the appointment, and Judge Dale Fischer approved the arrangement last week.

