UPDATED: Donald Glover and James Earl Jones are ready to sing “Hakuna Matata.”

The “Atlanta” star is in talk to play Simba in Disney’s live-action “The Lion King” remake directed by Jon Favreau, Variety has confirmed. Meanwhile, Jones, who voiced Simba’s father Mufasa in the original, will return to reprise the role.

Favreau tweeted a photo of Glover with the message “I just can’t wait to be king. #Simba”

He later tweeted: “Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa,” along with a picture of Jones.

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

Favreau is directing with Jeff Nathanson writing. The film is being fast-tracked, even as Favreau begins development on his sequel to the recent hit “The Jungle Book.”

“Lion King” was originally released in 1994 and is one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time, ultimately hauling $968.5 million at the global box office.

The studio’s emphasis on live-action reboots follows the successes of “Maleficent” (2014) and “Cinderella” (2015), while “Beauty and the Beast” is already one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie, starring Emma Watson, Luke Evans, and Dan Stevens, hits theaters on March 17.

Glover, who recently won two Golden Globes for his new FX series “Atlanta,” is currently filming another huge Disney movie — the “Star Wars” Han Solo spinoff, in which he plays young Lando Calrissian. He is represented by WME and MGMT Management.