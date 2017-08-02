Don Johnson, Jennifer Carpenter Join Mel Gibson’s Police Brutality Movie ‘Dragged Across Concrete’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Don Johnson, Jennifer Carpenter, Michael Jai White and Tattiawna Jones have joined the Mel Gibson-Vince Vaughn crime thriller “Dragged Across Concrete,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Tory Skittles and Laurie Holden will also star in the film, currently being shot in Vancouver by S. Craig Zahler from his own script.

“Dragged Across Concrete” is produced by Unified Pictures’ Keith Kjarval, Cinestate’s Dallas Sonnier, Look to the Sky’s Sefton Fincham and Assemble Media’s Jack Heller. It is executive produced by the Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Godfrey and Robert Jones along with Fantasy 6 and Victory Square Labs’ Shafin Diamond.

Gibson portrays an old guard policeman while Vaughn plays his volatile younger partner. The duos find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arming tactics become the media’s special du jour. Low on cash and with no other options, these two embittered soldiers descend into the criminal underworld to gain their just due, but instead find far more than they wanted awaiting them in the shadows

Lionsgate acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Dragged Across Concrete” at the start of the Cannes Film Festival.

Sonnier and Heller previously served as producers on “Bone Tomahawk” and “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” starring Vaughn, which Zahler also wrote and directed. Kjarval has produced films including “A Single Shot,” “Rudderless,” “Vincent N Roxxy,” and “The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete.”

Johnson starred in “Django Unchained” and “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” along with Carpenter who is known for “Dexter.” White starred in “The Dark Knight” and “Jones” stars in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Johnson is represented by CAA. Carpenter is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment. White is represented by Gersh and Zero Gravity Management. Jones is represented by APA and Carrier Talent Management.