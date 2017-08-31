Dogwoof Boards Telluride World Premiere ‘That Summer’ for International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Dogwoof has taken international sales rights for Goran Hugo Olsson’s documentary “That Summer,” which will have its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival.

The deal, agreed with the film’s producers, will see the London-based documentary specialists handle international sales across all platforms. Cinetic will handle North American sales. Dogwoof and Cinetic will present the film to buyers in Toronto at a private screening.

“Dogwoof is the best distributor you could imagine,” said Olsson. “Our last film, ‘Concerning Violence,’ made it to cinemas in an amazing 23 countries, but nothing compared to the work Dogwoof did in the U.K. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do together on an international level.”

Directed by Olsson, “That Summer” focuses on the film project that artist Peter Beard initiated in 1972 with Lee Radziwill about her relatives, the Beales of Grey Gardens. Lost for decades, this extraordinary footage re-emerges in a film that focuses on Beard and his family of friends, who formed an enormously influential and vibrant creative community in Montauk, on Long Island, in the 1970s. The film includes footage directed by Beard, Jonas Mekas and Andy Warhol, who also features, with additional cinematography by Albert Maysles and Vincent Fremont.

Oli Harbottle, head of distribution for Dogwoof, said: “Big Edie and Little Edie of Grey Gardens remain to this day the most iconic figures in documentary, so we jumped at the chance to be involved in ‘That Summer’ with its incredible rediscovered footage from Peter Beard.”

The documentary is a U.S.-Sweden-Denmark co-production, produced by Joslyn Barnes for Louverture Films, Tobias Janson for STORY, Nejma Beard for Thunderbolt Ranch Productions and Signe Byrge Sorensen for Final Cut for Real. Peter Beard, Andrea Barron, Susan Rockefeller, Danny Glover, and Tony Tabatznik serve as executive producers.

“That Summer” premieres in the Telluride’s Backlot program. The 2017 Telluride Film Festival runs Sept. 1-4.